SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 152,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $419,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 579,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 74,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $75.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $76.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66.

