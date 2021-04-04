SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,397,896,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $367.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.03 and a 52-week high of $380.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $347.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,612 shares of company stock valued at $6,777,233. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.