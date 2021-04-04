SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $57.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 247,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,029. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. SkyWest has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

In other news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,271.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $7,417,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

