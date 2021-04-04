SMART Global (SGH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 6th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMART Global stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. SMART Global has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock valued at $85,781,692. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

