Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Soaring Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SRNGU) quiet period will expire on Monday, April 5th. Soaring Eagle Acquisition had issued 150,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $1,500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SRNGU opened at $10.18 on Friday. Soaring Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

About Soaring Eagle Acquisition

There is no company description available for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.