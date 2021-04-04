SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $306.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $292.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.39 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $141,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,592,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

