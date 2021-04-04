Sora Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million (XOR)

Sora (CURRENCY:XOR) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Sora has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sora has a total market cap of $233.08 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Sora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora coin can now be purchased for $665.95 or 0.01137255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00097255 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC.

XOR is a coin. Sora’s total supply is 350,000 coins. Sora’s official website is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

