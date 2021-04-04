South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $153.47

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.47 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 158.80 ($2.07). South32 shares last traded at GBX 157.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 252,104 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.93. The company has a market capitalization of £7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

