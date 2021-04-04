Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 68.1% against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $59,010.44 and approximately $2,469.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.72 or 0.00352056 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

