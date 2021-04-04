Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 638.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $23,438,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 953.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after buying an additional 1,137,165 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 143.7% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,733,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after buying an additional 1,022,190 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,610,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,881 shares of company stock worth $5,213,219 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $20.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.