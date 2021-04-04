Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Strategic Education worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.60. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

