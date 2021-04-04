Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 8,610 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy G. Ferris sold 5,867 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $264,249.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,890 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCAT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.