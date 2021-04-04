SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426.33 ($18.64).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

LON:SSE traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,457 ($19.04). 1,309,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,813. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68). The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,392.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,395.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

