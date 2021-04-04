Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,659,326 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,251 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Starbucks worth $712,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $812,101,000 after buying an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $109.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

