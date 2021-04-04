Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

STWD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 20.1% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

