Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STL. B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $26.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 458,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

