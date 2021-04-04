stETH (STETH) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. One stETH token can now be purchased for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.00314349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00092444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.42 or 0.00757168 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00017579 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

