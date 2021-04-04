Stratec (ETR:SBS) PT Set at €102.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Stratec (ETR:SBS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Stratec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Stratec stock opened at €112.60 ($132.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93. Stratec has a 1-year low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 1-year high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €121.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.34.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

