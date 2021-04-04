Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after acquiring an additional 267,452 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after buying an additional 318,620 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after buying an additional 404,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.