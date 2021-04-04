SVB Leerink Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $66.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $45.22 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,245,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

