SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ABCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit