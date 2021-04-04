SVB Leerink Weighs in on AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ABCL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.19.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000.

