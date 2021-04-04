SVB Leerink Weighs in on Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

