Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,629 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after acquiring an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,700,000 after purchasing an additional 150,094 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 156,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newell Brands by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,286,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,239,000 after purchasing an additional 792,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

