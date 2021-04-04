Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $268,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,472 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 28,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.30.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

