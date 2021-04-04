Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 154 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $388.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.92 and a 200 day moving average of $320.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $180.16 and a twelve month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.09.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 845 shares in the company, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.63, for a total transaction of $3,336,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,677.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,994. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

