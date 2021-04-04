Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.