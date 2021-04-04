TagCoin (TAG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $161,782.92

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One TagCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TagCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. TagCoin has a total market cap of $161,782.92 and approximately $1,122.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TagCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,183.35 or 0.99568215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036146 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00098169 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TagCoin is a startup making a few changes in the membership and rewards sector. TagCoin will be the primary currency used within Tagbond and TagCash. Developers designed TagCoin to have universal worldwide rewards currency. “

TagCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TagCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TagCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TagCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.