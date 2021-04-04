Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.
Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.
TSHA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,432. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94.
Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.
