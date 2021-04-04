Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) will post ($0.49) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.57) to ($1.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 184,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,432. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.94.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

