TD Securities Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to $65.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $45.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

