TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $157.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

TTDKY stock opened at $143.25 on Friday. TDK has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TDK will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

