Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14. Technicolor has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

TCLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Technicolor Company Profile

Technicolor SA develops video technologies, products, and services for the media and entertainment sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home. The Production Services segment offers visual effects (VFX) services, including pre-visualization, asset creation, texturing, animation, rigging, rotoscoping, lighting, match move, and compositing; computer-generated imagery animation solutions; and post production services, such as camera capture on the production set and creation of final distribution masters comprising on-set services, color correction, and VFX integration.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Technicolor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technicolor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit