Tekkorp Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TEKK) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 50,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 122,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

