Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583,796 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of Telefónica worth $15,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

