Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,255,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.52% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $60,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 166,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 242,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 123,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

