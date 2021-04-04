Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

