Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE TEI opened at $7.44 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.