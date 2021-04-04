Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,352. 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.