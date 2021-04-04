Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Teradata were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 26.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teradata by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,394,000.

In other news, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,768.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Teradata stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

