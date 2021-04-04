Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 947,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after acquiring an additional 73,602 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 228,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

TER opened at $128.81 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

