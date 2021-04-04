TerraKRW (KRT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.08 Million

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $50.97 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00074841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00310428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.01 or 0.00771052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00091863 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,386.72 or 0.99818212 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 57,430,764,832 coins and its circulating supply is 57,430,035,723 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.