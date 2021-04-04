Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $791,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1,051,357.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 820,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,609,000 after buying an additional 820,059 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. The company has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.