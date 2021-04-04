Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS THLEF opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08. Thales has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $101.10.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

