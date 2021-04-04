The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $83.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.