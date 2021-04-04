The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the February 28th total of 9,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 12.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.64. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

