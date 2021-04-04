The Force Protocol Market Cap Hits $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.18 or 0.00483444 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002086 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

