The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

