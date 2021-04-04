The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

