The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,997 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Avista worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,290,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 327,326 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Avista by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,126,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,779,000 after buying an additional 266,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avista by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,750,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,278,000 after buying an additional 287,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avista by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 756,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Avista by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th.

AVA opened at $47.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,680,205.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.