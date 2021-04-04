The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after purchasing an additional 725,974 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,938 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

