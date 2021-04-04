The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 783 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 93.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.9% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 129,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 18.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

NHI opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

