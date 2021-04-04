The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $42.94.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

